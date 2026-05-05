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Crime

Man accused of killing a kitten, throwing a knife inside Winnipeg apartment building

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 11:34 am
1 min read
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after throwing a knife at a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex, according to Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of throwing a knife at a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex, according to Winnipeg police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
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A man accused of killing a kitten and throwing a knife at a woman in a Winnipeg apartment complex is facing several charges, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old woman heard “the sound of a cat in distress,” the WPS said in a news release.

“[The woman] located a deceased kitten in the hallway and confronted a 40-year-old male resident she believed was responsible for the animal’s death,” police said.
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The man reacted by throwing a kitchen knife at the woman, according to police. The knife did not hit her, police said, and upon his arrest, WPS officers seized it from the man.

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A 40-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and killing or injuring animals.

He was released on conditions, police said. No injuries were reported by the woman.

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