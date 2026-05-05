Man accused of killing a kitten, throwing a knife inside Winnipeg apartment building

A man accused of killing a kitten and throwing a knife at a woman in a Winnipeg apartment complex is facing several charges, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old woman heard “the sound of a cat in distress,” the WPS said in a news release.
The man reacted by throwing a kitchen knife at the woman, according to police. The knife did not hit her, police said, and upon his arrest, WPS officers seized it from the man.
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A 40-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and killing or injuring animals.
He was released on conditions, police said. No injuries were reported by the woman.
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