Man accused of killing a kitten, throwing a knife inside Winnipeg apartment building

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A man accused of killing a kitten and throwing a knife at a woman in a Winnipeg apartment complex is facing several charges, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old woman heard “the sound of a cat in distress,” the WPS said in a news release.

“[The woman] located a deceased kitten in the hallway and confronted a 40-year-old male resident she believed was responsible for the animal’s death,” police said.

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The man reacted by throwing a kitchen knife at the woman, according to police. The knife did not hit her, police said, and upon his arrest, WPS officers seized it from the man.

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A 40-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and killing or injuring animals.

He was released on conditions, police said. No injuries were reported by the woman.