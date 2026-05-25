Suspected arson at car dealership damages vehicles: Montreal police

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Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a fire appeared to be set at a used car dealership in Dorval, Que., Montreal police say.

Officers responded to reports of an alarm at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday at a dealership on Chartier Avenue near 55th Avenue, which police describe as a used car dealership.

Police called firefighters after noticing a fire at the location. Firefighters responded and put out the flames.

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“One or more suspects smashed the business’s front door and set fire in the building,” police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said in a statement.

Chèvrefils said when they investigated, police found incendiary material and reported that a dozen vehicles were damaged by either fire or water from the sprinklers. Details about what incendiary material was used were not provided as the investigation is ongoing.

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No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The investigation has since been transferred to Montreal police’s arson unit, with investigators set to arrive at the site Monday to determine the cause and other factors related to the incident.