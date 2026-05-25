N.S. man charged with manslaughter in Upper Musquodoboit death

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A 30-year-old man from Sipekne’katik has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., RCMP say.

Police, fire and EHS were called to a report of a man in medical distress on May 20.

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“Upon arrival, first responders located a 41-year-old man in cardiac arrest with physical injuries. The man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

Police said officers later determined the victim had been involved in a “physical altercation” earlier that day.

Easton Marshall Paul was arrested on Saturday in connection with the victim’s death and has been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP/HRP integrated special investigation section at 902-490-5333 or Crime Stoppers.