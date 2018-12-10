Officer allegedly catches suspect setting house fire: Guelph police

Guelph police say one of their officers allegedly caught a 20-year-old man setting a fire inside a house in the city’s south end on Friday evening.

The officer was at an address on Darnell Drive and saw smoke coming from the house.

READ MORE: Napanee man charged with arson after apartment fire

Police said the officer saw a man set a fire on the kitchen stove, then flee. He was later arrested by police after a foot chase.

The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the fire and damage was minimal.

Police said no one else was home at the time.

READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries

The 20-year-old man has been charged with arson, mischief and breaching a probation order.

BELOW: Fire destroys home in Brighton leaving six homeless