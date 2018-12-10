Crime
December 10, 2018 11:40 am

Officer allegedly catches suspect setting house fire: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say an officer allegedly caught a man setting a kitchen stove on fire on Friday night.

Global News File
A A

Guelph police say one of their officers allegedly caught a 20-year-old man setting a fire inside a house in the city’s south end on Friday evening.

The officer was at an address on Darnell Drive and saw smoke coming from the house.

READ MORE: Napanee man charged with arson after apartment fire

Police said the officer saw a man set a fire on the kitchen stove, then flee. He was later arrested by police after a foot chase.

The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the fire and damage was minimal.

Police said no one else was home at the time.

READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries

The 20-year-old man has been charged with arson, mischief and breaching a probation order.

BELOW: Fire destroys home in Brighton leaving six homeless

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph arson
guelph fire arson
guelph Fire Department
guelph kitchen fire arson
Guelph Police
Guelph police arson
guelph police officer arson
Guelph police officer fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News