Officer allegedly catches suspect setting house fire: Guelph police

Guelph police say one of their officers allegedly caught a 20-year-old man setting a fire inside a house in the city’s south end on Friday evening.
The officer was at an address on Darnell Drive and saw smoke coming from the house.
Police said the officer saw a man set a fire on the kitchen stove, then flee. He was later arrested by police after a foot chase.
The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the fire and damage was minimal.
Police said no one else was home at the time.
The 20-year-old man has been charged with arson, mischief and breaching a probation order.
