Canada
December 11, 2018 9:29 am
Updated: December 11, 2018 10:08 am

OPP ask public for assistance in locating missing man

By Anchor  CJOY
22-year old Taylor Dutton was last seen around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

22-year old Taylor Dutton was last seen around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Wellington County OPP/Supplied
A A

Wellington County OPP want the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 22-year-old Taylor Dutton of Caledon was last seen Monday at 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Trafalgar Road near Side Road 17, just north of Wellington Road 124, in the town of Erin.

READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries

Investigators say Dutton has no form of transportation and there are concerns for his well-being.

Dutton is being described as White, about five feet 10 inches with a medium build, short brown hair and an unkempt beard.

He was last seen wearing a black parka, a black hoodie, grey track pants and a pair of Timberland boots.

Police say Dutton has connections to the City of Guelph, Orangeville and Caledon.

READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

BELOW: Kingston hold training exercise for finding missing persons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caledon
Erin
Guelph
Missing Man Erin
Missing Man Guelph
Missing Man Wellington County
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Provincial Police
Taylor Dutton
Wellington County
wellington county opp
wellington opp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News