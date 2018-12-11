OPP ask public for assistance in locating missing man
Wellington County OPP want the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Police say 22-year-old Taylor Dutton of Caledon was last seen Monday at 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Trafalgar Road near Side Road 17, just north of Wellington Road 124, in the town of Erin.
READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries
Investigators say Dutton has no form of transportation and there are concerns for his well-being.
Dutton is being described as White, about five feet 10 inches with a medium build, short brown hair and an unkempt beard.
He was last seen wearing a black parka, a black hoodie, grey track pants and a pair of Timberland boots.
Police say Dutton has connections to the City of Guelph, Orangeville and Caledon.
READ MORE: Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
BELOW: Kingston hold training exercise for finding missing persons.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.