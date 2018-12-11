OPP ask public for assistance in locating missing man

Wellington County OPP want the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 22-year-old Taylor Dutton of Caledon was last seen Monday at 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Trafalgar Road near Side Road 17, just north of Wellington Road 124, in the town of Erin.

Investigators say Dutton has no form of transportation and there are concerns for his well-being.

Dutton is being described as White, about five feet 10 inches with a medium build, short brown hair and an unkempt beard.

He was last seen wearing a black parka, a black hoodie, grey track pants and a pair of Timberland boots.

MISSING: #OPP requesting public assistance locating 22 year old Taylor DUTTON. Please call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. See attached. ^jt pic.twitter.com/8tQ6rEcK0n — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 11, 2018

Police say Dutton has connections to the City of Guelph, Orangeville and Caledon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

