Ontario, Quebec residents charged after RCMP seize $4.4M in drugs

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Six people from Ontario and Quebec are facing charges after the RCMP seized more than $4.4 million in drugs during an 18-month-long investigation.

The federal police force announced the arrests on Tuesday. They were part of a probe in the Hamilton-Niagara area that was focused on a “large-scale money laundering and drug trafficking operation.”

Throughout the investigation, more than 30 search warrants were executed at multiple locations, police said. During that time, officers seized 153 kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilograms of heroin, half a kilogram of ketamine, nearly $1.6 million in bulk Canadian cash, one prohibited firearm and one vehicle.

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“The total estimated value of the controlled substances seized exceeds $4.4 million,” police said.

The individuals who were arrested across both provinces face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

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One individual is outstanding and an arrest warrant has been issued for drug-related charges.

“Organized crime investigations of this scale require time, persistence, and strong partnerships. Over the past 18 months, RCMP investigators have worked diligently alongside our law‑enforcement partners to dismantle a complex drug‑trafficking operation,” Insp. Lucio De Simone said in a statement.

“This investigation sends a clear message that those who profit from illicit drugs will be identified and held accountable.”