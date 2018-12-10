Stabbing leaves Guelph man with serious injuries

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Whitelaw and Fife roads at around 3 a.m. and the victim had to be airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but no information was provided pertaining to any suspects or arrests.

Officers could be seen by the Parkwood Gardens Community Church on Whitelaw Road throughout most of the morning.

Roads and nearby schools were not impacted by the investigation.

Anyone who saw or heard anything can call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— More to come