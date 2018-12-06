2 children found dead in Edmonton apartment, homicide unit investigating

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after two children’s bodies were discovered in an apartment building on Wednesday night.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said officers responded to an alleged assault on a female near 79 Avenue and 71 Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female in distress and with serious injuries,” police said.

Three hours later, police were called to a report of a man “acting erratically” and who allegedly broke into a garage 73 Street and 80 Avenue.

“It was later determined that the male was a suspect in relation to the assault of the female at 79 Avenue and 71 Street,” police said. “The man was arrested and remains in police custody.

“After further investigations, patrol officers returned to an apartment suite at 79 Avenue and 71 Street where two children were found deceased.”

Police said homicide investigators are now looking into the incidents. Autopsies have yet to be scheduled, however, police are calling the children’s deaths suspicious.

A Global News crew at the scene noted police tape surrounding the Allen Manor apartment building on Thursday afternoon. Three police cruisers and a forensics unit vehicle were at the scene. Police blocked off the building’s entire parking lot and alley, however, police said that was only done in order to give investigators room to work.

Police were allowing residents back inside the building at about 4 p.m.

