The most popular holiday gifts of 2018: Smart TVs, slime and more

It’s time to start double-checking those wish lists and making a list of your own — holiday shopping season has already started.

One thing that is clear about this year’s top gift ideas is that many of these items have been trending for years now. The Instant Pot, which has two new versions this year, continues to dominate at major retailers. For toys, classics like Fingerlings, L.O.L Surprise and Lego play sets are also popular among children (and even some adults) year after year.

If you need inspiration before you hit the mall or fill up that online shopping cart, we spoke to major retailers across Canada to handpick the trendiest and top-selling gifts of 2018.

Nickelodeon Ultimate Unicorn Slime Kit

It’s 2018 and slime is still high in demand. This mystical unicorn version comes with paint, mixing bowls and, of course, glitter. Sticking true to its theme, slime colours range in blues, pinks and purples.

Price: $29.99

Available at Toys R Us

Wearable Pom-Pom Pets

Pomsies may be last year’s Fingerlings. These interactive plush pets sing, dance and can be taken anywhere. In several different colours, each Pomsies comes with a fur face tail that wraps around your wrist, hair, bag or clothes.

Price: $19.99

Available at Canadian Tire

Bluetooth speaker

We all knew if Ikea ever entered the home electronics market, they would come out with the sleekest electronics. This minimalist Bluetooth speaker (that can be shown off in two days) is built to fit most of your Ikea furniture.

Price: $99

Available at Ikea

Feed Me Cookie Monster

It’s the new era of Tickle Me Elmos. One of Amazon Canada’s top-selling toys of 2018, this lovable Sesame Street character will keep children entertained. Cookie Monster sings, says silly phrases and also has a rumbling tummy ready for cookies.

Price: $19.97

Available at Amazon

Google Home Mini

Another repeater from previous years, the Google Home (mini version) has made its way to this year’s top-selling holiday gift guide. This small, powerful voice-activated home speaker will tell you the weather, play your favourite playlists and answer your most-Googled questions.

Price: $35

Available at Best Buy

Harry Potter Lego

One of eBay’s top trending toys of 2018, this Quidditch Lego play set allows builders to create house towers, goalposts and a moving keeper function to guard rings. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this gift is right up your alley.

Price: $69.99

Available at eBay Canada

Dyson V6B Cordless Vacuum

Most neat-freaks would love their own Dyson, but the price of it doesn’t always fall within holiday budgets. On eBay, you can find refurbished Dyson products from the company’s outlet store, which means all products have been professionally restored. You also receive a one-year warranty.

Price: $239.99

Available at eBay Canada

Espresso And Cappuccino Machine

This compact espresso machine is one of Walmart’s top-selling holiday gifts this year. With two thermostats, you can make espresso or cappuccino at your desired temperature.

Price: $99.98

Available at Walmart

Deluxe Edition Monopoly Game



This deluxe Monopoly edition has premium features like an elegant two-toned wooden board and cabinet with gold-toned metal accents, gold-toned game pieces, a recessed dice rolling area and a foil stamped game path. Talk about a fancy holiday game night.

Price: $160

Available at HomeSense

Becoming

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama’s book quickly rose to this season’s top-sellers list. An intimate and powerful memoir, Obama goes through her childhood in Chicago, to being a working mom to her time spent at the White House.

Price: $24.38

Available at Indigo

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1

Another year, another Instant Pot. The Canadian-made multi-cooker is once again a top-trending holiday item on Amazon. The 9-in-1 cooker replaces nine common kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker. Fun fact: it can even bake a cake.

Price: $138.29

Available at Amazon Canada

Photo Printer

\

You’ll be everyone’s favourite photographer at the holiday party this year with this wireless photo printer. In 40 seconds, print photos from your smartphone or tablet. HP offers sticker film as well.

Price: $99.99

Available at Staples

Samsung Smart TV

This 55″ LED smart TV is one of Best Buy’s top holiday sellers. With HDR and PurColour, your favourite shows, movies and even photos will come to life. Connect to YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo or browse through the web.

Price: $599.99

Available at Best Buy

Ravensburger: Gravitrax

If you’re looking for a toy that will challenge children, this 100-plus piece GraviTrax starter kit allows adventure-seekers to create their own track system. Experiment with curves, free falls, junctions and even a cannon.

Price: $69.99

Available at Toys R US

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The latest addition to the company’s tablet collection, the Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s largest screen and thinnest device yet. The tablet includes cloud-based voice Alexa, a camera and plenty of storage. You can also enjoy it for all your typical tablet needs — cooking, reading and curling up to watch holiday movies.

Price: $149.99

Available at Amazon Canada

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel