The most popular holiday gifts of 2017: the Instant Pot, Google Home and many toys

Malls begin to get crowded and shopping carts online are starting to fill up: the holiday season is officially here.

If you’re looking for the most popular holiday gifts of 2017, retailers predict tech and kids’ toys will be some of the biggest sellers of the year.

And when it comes to making a budget, some experts suggest spending around one per cent of your pre-tax income on holiday gifts. Since Canada’s median household income is just over $70,000, this would mean spending around $700 on gifts in total.

In order to find the biggest gifts of the year, we spoke to major retailers in Canada to handpick the trendiest gifts on everyone’s holiday wish list.

The Instant Pot

This Canadian-made electric pressure cooker was also one of last year’s hottest selling gifts. The Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, egg cooker and more for easy breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert ideas — yes, you can even use it to bake a cake.

Price: $149.99

Available at Best Buy.

Faux fur wrap

This cozy faux fur wrap is the perfect winter accessory for anyone on your list. Pair it with your favourite winter coat or use it as an accessory during your holiday winter parties this season.

Price: $29

Available at Joe Fresh.

L.O.L Surprise

It’s literally the gift of a surprise. L.O.L. Surprise balls are the ultimate unboxing experience, with 50 unknown surprises waiting for your child.

Price: $74

Available at Indigo.

Nintendo Switch Console

For any teen (or video game loving adult) on your list, this latest console from Nintendo will keep them entertained for hours. Featuring a single or multiplayer experience, high-definition gaming, and detachable wireless joycon controllers, the Switch also lets you switch gaming over to a television.

Price: $399.96

Available at Amazon.

Lego Boost

Lego Boost is essentially a robot building kit for kids (and yes, sometimes even adults). In each Boost kit, children have five models they can build, each one getting progressively more challenging. The kit includes Vernie (the talking robot), M.T.R.4, Guitar4000, Frankie the Cat and the AutoBuilder. And using a free app on a tablet, kids can then code behaviours into their newly built robots.

Price: $199.94

Available at Toys R Us.

Google Home

Think of it as your personal assistant for 2018. The Google Home is a voice-activated speaker system that can give you real-time answers about the weather, traffic, sports, finance, business and more. The Google Home (and new Google Mini) can play music, control your TV (if you have Chromecast) and wake you up every morning as well.

Price: $179.98

Available at Walmart.

Fingerlings

Retailers like Amazon and Toys R Us both predict Fingerlings could be one of the biggest sellers this year. These interactive finger toys respond to sound, motion, touch, and even blink — we’d like to think of them as modern-day Tamagotchis. Available in seven different colours, Fingerlings also sing together when you collect more than one.

Price: $48

Available at Amazon.

Fitbit Ionic Watch

Fitbits aren’t new per se, but the company does come out with updated versions often. Since one of the top New Year’s resolutions continues to be getting fit or losing weight, Best Buy predicts the Fitbit Ionic watch will be one of this year’s hottest products. The watch includes real-time heart rate stats and has the ability to store over 300 songs for your next workout.

Price: $399.99

Available at Best Buy.

Smartphone camera printer

This device turns your smartphone into a printer. Point and shoot using your iPhone, and the device will instantly print out sticker paper pictures of your best selfies. A gift like this can also come in handy during holiday parties in December.

Price:$99.99

Available at Winners.

Hatchimals Surprise

Because two is always better than one. Hatchimals, one of 2016’s hottest toy trends, is back for the second season with a new edition of hatching eggs. For the first time, kids can hatch two Hatchimals with love and care. Each twin has its own unique personality — one loves to move and the other repeats everything you say.

Price: $79.88

Available at Walmart..

Three-tier marble tray

This year, Canadian Tire’s colour of the year is alpine white. With a few products from their Canvas collection reflecting this trend, this three-tier marble tray features a temporary design and a marble finish. Perfect for your next holiday party or high tea, you can also use it to display your favourite holiday decorations.

Price: $49.99

Available at Canadian Tire.

Guide to Essential Oil

People have been using essential oils for decades, but diffusers and oils are more popular than ever. The Essential Guide to Essential Oils by Roberta Wilson, is a resource for anyone interested in the holistic art of essential oils. Wilson dives into teaching readers about a healthier, balanced, and sustainable lifestyle using essential oils.

Price:$14.99

Available at Homesense.

Make your own slime

The popularity of slime isn’t going away anytime soon. For any creative kids on your list, this do-it-yourself edition lets them make their own glitter, neon and “glow” coloured slime.

Price: $22.46

Available at Indigo.

Paw Patrol Sea Patrol

A 2017 favourite, this Paw Patrol adventure collection lets kids explore both land and sea (however, parents should note the sea patroller should not be played with inside a bathtub or sink). Made with flashing lights, sounds and a detachable anchor, let your child’s imagination run wild.

Price: $89.99

Available at Toys R Us.

UGG Ascot Slippers

Everyone loves a good holiday slipper. This water-resistant leather pair from Uggs are perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Price: $140

Available at The Bay.

