Calgary malls where you can get your Christmas 2017 Santa photos

Take your kids to sit on Santa’s lap at a Calgary mall. Mr. Claus will be visiting several of the city’s shopping centres throughout the holidays.

Check out our list below to find out where and when you can catch St. Nick.

Market Mall

A visit with Santa is free, but picture prices vary depending on the package purchased. Santa’s workshop is located in Centre Court.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail N.W.

Website: Skip the line! Book an appointment to visit with Santa online on Market Mall’s website.

Chinook Centre

A visit with Santa is free, but picture prices vary depending on the package purchased. Santa’s workshop is located in Bay Court.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 6455 Macleod Trail S.W.

Website: Skip the line! Book an appointment to visit with Santa online on Chinook Centre’s website.

Southcentre Mall

Santa will be available for visits during mall hours until Christmas Eve. If the wait time exceeds 30 minutes, guests will be given a ticket number to hold their spot in line. They’ll then be texted when Santa is ready to see them.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 100 Anderson Rd S.E.

Website: Southcentre Mall

Marlborough Mall

Santa Land is located by the family park.

When: Weekends from Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 433 Marlborough Way NE

Website: For hours of operation visit Marlborough Mall’s website.

Sunridge Mall

Santa will be available for visits Mondays to Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 2525 36 Street N.E.

Website: Sunridge Mall

Deerfoot City

Santa will visit Deerfoot City for five weekends starting Nov. 24. He’ll be set up on the west side of the property around the corner from The Rec Room.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 901 64 Ave N.E.

Website: Deerfoot City

Westbrook Mall

Santa will be at Westbrook Mall on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Santa is located at Centre Court.

When: Weekends from Dec. 1 – 24

Where: 1200 37 St S.W.

Website: Westbrook Mall

CORE Shopping Centre

Join Santa at the CORE Shopping Centre for photos every Thursday through Sunday. Photos are free but have to be taken with your smartphone.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Saturday, Dec. 23

Where: 324 8 Ave S.W.

Website: Core Shopping Centre

Northland Village

Take your own pictures with Santa at Sugarplum Lane, located next to the food court. Santa will visit Northland Village weekdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: 5111 Northland Dr N.W.

Website: Northland Village