Northumberland Hills Hospital and Cobourg police partner for active attacker training
In the wake of an October 2017 incident in which a man with a gun was shot and killed by police at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, police and hospital staff collaborated in an “active attacker” training exercise.
On Oct. 27, 2017, Tom Ryan, 70, shot and killed his wife Helen, 76 in the triage room at the hospital.
READ MORE: Police shooting death of man, 70, at Cobourg hospital justified: SIU
When two police officers arrived at the hospital, they met Ryan, who pointed a gun at them. After an interaction, which included police trying to get Ryan to drop his weapon, the officers fired 30 shots at him. Ryan was struck by more than 20 of those shots and died.
On Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cleared the officers of any possible criminal charges in the case.
