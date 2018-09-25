Police seek to identify suspect after woman allegedly assaulted in Orillia

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 27, just after 4:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman in the Memorial Avenue and Barrie Road area of Orillia.

Police say the man engaged the woman in conversation before allegedly assaulting her.

Officers are now looking for a man in his mid to late 20s, with a skinny build, messy brown hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a blue bandana tied around his head and was riding a bicycle.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public, however, they are looking to identify the suspect.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).