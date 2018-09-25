Crime
September 25, 2018 4:36 pm

Police seek to identify suspect after woman allegedly assaulted in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public, however, they are looking to identify the suspect.

David de la Harpe / Global News File
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 27, just after 4:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman in the Memorial Avenue and Barrie Road area of Orillia.

Police say the man engaged the woman in conversation before allegedly assaulting her.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect (above) wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

Orillia OPP / Provided

Officers are now looking for a man in his mid to late 20s, with a skinny build, messy brown hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a blue bandana tied around his head and was riding a bicycle.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News