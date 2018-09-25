13-year-old charged with break-ins, theft of women’s undergarments: OPP

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a number of break-ins and thefts of women’s undergarments.

According to Grey County OPP, on July 30, officers received a report of a break-in at a home in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police say women’s undergarments were the only items reported stolen.

Officers launched an investigation and found similar break-ins had been reported in the township, as well as in the South Bruce Peninsula and Owen Sound areas.

According to police, the alleged break-ins and thefts had occurred over the past two years, however, not all of them had been reported to police.

Police say on Sept. 18, officers arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the investigation.

Officers say the teen has been charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the alleged incidents is asked to contact Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

