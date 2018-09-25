Police investigating after break-in at Cookstown LCBO

Police are appealing to the public for information after a break-in at an LCBO in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 9 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in at the LCBO located on Queen Street.

Police say when an employee arrived to open for the day, they discovered the store had been broken into through the roof.

According to police, a quantity of cash was taken.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).