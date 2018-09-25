Collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury sends one to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
According to South Simcoe police, at around 8:30 a.m on Tuesday, officers received a report that two vehicles had collided on Canal Road.
Officers say as a result of the collision, one person was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.
According to police, Canal Road is closed between 5th Line and Tornado Drive while officers investigate. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
— More to come
