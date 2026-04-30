Targeted fatal Surrey shooting caught on video

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One man is dead following a shooting in the driveway of a Surrey home.

Another man was injured in the attack and police say it appears to be gang-related.

The incident was captured on video, showing two masked gunmen chasing after the victim.

Moments later, someone comes into frame, crawling to safety and one of the gunmen can be seen getting back into their vehicle, carrying what looks to be an assault-style rifle.

The shooting happened at 68th Avenue and 148th Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and say the victim was a 25-year-old Surrey man.

“It does put the community at risk,” MLA Elenore Sturko said.

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“Anyone could be hit as an innocent bystander by these reckless shootings.”

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Another man was located at the scene and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

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The Homicide Team said this was a targeted incident with ties to the B.C. gang conflict.

“This absolutely horrific gang shooting really is proof, proof that we need more gang enforcement on our streets,” Sturko said.

She is criticizing the province for what she calls mismanagement of Surrey’s police transition.

Surrey Police Service confirms that eight members of the Gang Crime Team have been reassigned to tackle the extortion crisis.

“We’ve had to bear the brunt of investigating the overwhelming majority of reported extortions and shots fired, so that’s put some pressure on our resources,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

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“That resulted in a temporary reassignment, which was, however, due to us having to take over all of District 4 at the same time.”

District 4 is the Cloverdale area.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said she is in contact weekly with B.C.’s solicitor general, Nina Krieger.

“So we have a very, very direct communication,” she said.

“Certainly, I get that’s a big issue for us to tackle here in Surrey and cannot do it on our own.”

Krieger said it is a standard operational decision to reassign officers.

“When it comes to combating gang violence, to organized crime, the province takes very strong and coordinated measures led by CFSEU, which remains actively engaged in Surrey and throughout the province,” she said.