Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey police chief warns force needs more officers to take over Cloverdale

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey police chief warns his force needs more officers'
Surrey police chief warns his force needs more officers
Surrey police Chief Norm Lipinski is warning his force needs more officers ahead of taking over responsibility for the Cloverdale area from the RCMP. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Surrey’s police chief is warning his force does not have enough officers, just weeks ahead of assuming responsibility for another part of the city.

Starting April 1, the Surrey Police Service is supposed to be taking over District 4, the Cloverdale area, from the RCMP.

However, Chief Norm Lipinski says 40 officers have been redeployed to the Extortion Task Force and the Surrey Police Service needs about 70 more officers to maintain public safety.

Lipinski says an alternate plan was developed to push that deadline back by four months, but the provincial government said no.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor pushes Ottawa for action on extortion violence'
Surrey mayor pushes Ottawa for action on extortion violence
Trending Now

“I am confident, based on the director of policing’s analysis of all the available information, the detailed plans that have been in the works for many months, that we are ready for the District 4 transition,” B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And again, public safety is our utmost priority and it’s important to note that the RCMP remain fully engaged and will continue to be engaged as we complete the transition to District 4.”

In an internal memo, Lipinski said the Surrey Police Service was consulting the province, police board and legal counsel about the deadline.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices