Quebec men among those arrested after Ontario police disrupt auto theft networks

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Halton police say it has delivered a “major blow” to auto theft networks after four men, including two from Quebec, were arrested in separate probes.

The networks were made up of both “Project Joker” and “Project Disconnect,” police said in a news release Thursday. Both groups were believed to be behind a “significant” number of vehicle thefts throughout Halton and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Project Joker was initiated in April after the theft of a Lexus SUV from the Bronte GO Station parking lot. Investigators identified two suspects they allege are members of a Quebec-based crime group.

During the investigation, officers allege the suspects were seen stealing and attempting to steal vehicles in Oakville and Mississauga. Two Montreal men were later arrested on May 22.

One accused was also wanted by Peel Regional Police, Toronto police, York Regional Police and the Sûreté du Québec in connection with roughly 40 charges, police said. The other accused was on probation for auto theft convictions and had multiple release orders in Quebec for auto theft-related charges.

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Both men have been charged with multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking, as well as one count of possession of break and enter instruments. One of the accused is also facing a charge of disguise with intent.

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Police said more charges are likely as the two men are allegedly connected to further vehicle thefts throughout the GTHA.

“The fact that these individuals are allegedly linked to more than 100 vehicle thefts, while already facing numerous criminal charges and subject to release orders, should be concerning to everyone,” Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner said in the release. “Auto theft is not a victimless property crime. It is driven by organized criminal networks that profit at the expense of our communities and undermine public safety.”

Three stolen vehicles were recovered throughout the investigation.

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Project Disconnect is tied to vehicle thefts from hotel parking lots in Oakville, police said. Since Jan. 1, officers have investigated 28 thefts or attempted thefts at hotels.

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On May 27, officers responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Despite their attempt to flee, officers arrested two suspects on the scene.

The duo face 26 charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault, dangerous operation, possession of an automobile master key and possession of a counterfeit mark.

One of the accused was wanted on a Canada Border Services Agency warrant and was in Canada on a student visa, police said.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle and an onboard diagnostics reader, which it said is used to reprogram vehicles, blank keys and break-and-enter tools.

Investigators believe the accused are responsible for several additional auto thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either investigation is asked to contact Halton police.