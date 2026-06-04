Police look for 3 men after mock beheading of Quebec labour minister

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Montreal police are seeking assistance in identifying three men who allegedly performed a mock execution of Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet during a May Day rally last month.

Video from the event shows protesters using a guillotine to cut off the head of an effigy of Boulet.

Police say they are looking for the men. One is alleged to have decapitated the effigy, while police say the other two kicked the severed head.

Investigators have released images of the three men and are seeking the public’s assistance in identification.

The first person is described as a man in his 30s. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a brown-beige coat, a black hoodie featuring a wolf’s head, black pants and a black tuque with red lettering.

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The second man is believed to be in his 40s. Police say he was wearing a black and red cap, a jean jacket, an orange sweater, beige pants and black sunglasses. He was carrying what appeared to be a drill handle on his waist.

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The third person is described as a man in his 30s with dark hair and a moustache. Police say he was wearing a dark coat, a black and white sweater and black pants.

Police have not shared if the men will be charged, but a legal expert previously told Global News that there could be a potential charge for a death threat.

“A guillotine is associated with an execution,” said lawyer Eric Sutton in an interview last month.

The group behind the performance, known as the Workers Alliance, previously defended its actions, calling it a “carnival style-performance” that was meant to evoke “a historic symbol of popular anger against out-of-touch elites.”

“The real threat to democracy isn’t paper-mâché puppets, but policies that primarily serve the interests of the elites,” the group said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

With files from Alessia Simona Maratta and Dan Spector