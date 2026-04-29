Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing delay for man who caused 2024 Boxing Day crash that killed child

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 8:37 pm
2 min read
There has been another delay in the sentencing for a man involved in a deadly December 2024 crash that killed a 9-year-old Calgary girl and badly injured her sister and mother. View image in full screen
There has been another delay in the sentencing for a man involved in a deadly December 2024 crash that killed a 9-year-old Calgary girl and badly injured her sister and mother. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was incredibly emotional in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday, when more than a dozen people read victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing for 31-year-old Duane Nepoose.

He was involved in a deadly Boxing Day crash near Macleod Trail and Southland Drive in 2024.

A young girl, nine-year-old Victoria Desjardin, was killed in the crash and her mother and sister were badly injured.

9-year-old Victoria Desjardin was killed in the crash and four other people, including her sister and mother, were sent to hospital. View image in full screen
9-year-old Victoria Desjardin was killed when the stolen van Nepoose was driving blew a red light at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive and crashed into her family’s vehicle. Provided to Global News

In June of 2025, Nepoose pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, as well as three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, robbery and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins'
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the girl’s mother, Amanda Reitmeier, spoke of feeling helpless and unable to protect her children while she was lying in a hospital bed with one daughter in a coma and the other who had passed away in the crash.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I am broken. I am mad. I am sad. I am numb,” she told the court.

Reitmeier also spoke to Nepoose saying “I will never forgive you. This was not an accident. This was a crime.”

Click to play video: 'Family of young Boxing Day crash victim focuses on ‘little moments’ amid recovery'
Family of young Boxing Day crash victim focuses on ‘little moments’ amid recovery

Victoria’s grandfather told the court “When I see children playing or walking together, I cry because that could be Victoria.”

Story continues below advertisement
During the trial, video from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter showed Nepoose driving a stolen van erratically through south Calgary and Tsuut'ina Nation before speeding up Macleod Trail, eventually colliding with four other vehicles near Southland Drive. View image in full screen
During the trial, video from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter showed Nepoose driving a stolen van erratically through south Calgary and Tsuut’ina Nation before speeding up Macleod Trail, eventually colliding with four other vehicles near Southland Drive. Global News

Following the presentation of impact statements, the next step is supposed to be for the judge to impose a sentence but that was set over for a later date — an upsetting delay for the victim’s family and friends.

“We have been waiting for more than a year for this day and delay after delay after delay with no one taking into account the emotional wellbeing of this family,” said Kelsey Morash, a family friend and end-of-life specialist. “It does seem to favour the accused.”

The Crown is seeking a sentence of between 8.5 and 9.5 years in prison.

The defence has not yet indicated what its recommendation will be, but did indicate to the court that the two sides are far apart in terms of sentencing recommendations.

Click to play video: 'Calgary crash: 9-year-old girl dead after robbery suspect sets off massive Boxing Day collision'
Calgary crash: 9-year-old girl dead after robbery suspect sets off massive Boxing Day collision

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices