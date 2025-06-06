Driver in deadly Boxing Day crash pleads guilty to dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged in the Boxing Day death of a young Calgary girl has pleaded guilty to charges relating to her death.

Nine-year-old Victoria Desjardins died after the vehicle she was in with her mom and sister was hit by a stolen van on Dec. 26, 2024.

On Friday, 30-year-old Duane Nepoose pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, as well as three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, robbery and flight from police.

The plea was entered in a Calgary courtroom as Victoria’s family listened to an agreed statement of facts that outlined the day’s events and watched four videos that supported the timeline.

The first video was from a security camera at a Millrise Pharmasave. The Crown read a statement from the pharmacist that stated Nepoose entered the store around 9:20 a.m. and asked for a prescription refill. He then punched the pharmacist and stole his car keys, before fleeing in the stolen van.

The second video was from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter and showed the van driving erratically through south Calgary and Tsu’tiina Nation before speeding up Macleod Trail, eventually hitting four other vehicles.

A dashcam video showed the moment of impact and the final video was from an officer-worn body camera that showed Nepoose being arrested before the officer opened the doors of the Reitmeier-Desjardins car to find the badly-injured family.

Amanda Reitmeier sat in the courtroom with family and friends watching her daughter’s final moments play out, the family crying and holding each other as each video was played.

Family will have the opportunity to read victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing which will be heard by a judge. A date for the hearing will be set on June 13th.

“Whatever happens is not going to be enough because it can’t and will never bring Victoria back,” said Kelsey Morash, a spokesperson for the family.

“It can’t and will never undo the injuries sustained to Amanda and Madison and the psychological effects from that are going to be lifelong.”