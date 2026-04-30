OPP officer killed in motorcycle crash to get procession on Highway 401

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A procession for an OPP officer killed in the line of duty Monday evening will take place Thursday on Highway 401.

The provincial police force said the procession for Sgt. Brandon Malcolm will begin around 1 p.m., leaving the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to head eastbound on Highway 401 to Oshawa.

“Members of the public who wish to show their support may join first responders in showing their respect from one of the many overpasses along Highway 401 between Keele Street and Thickson Road South,” police said in a news release.

“To help ensure everyone’s safety, please avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the highway to exit your vehicle.”

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Malcolm, 33, died Monday after his police motorcycle crashed on Highway 401 in Cobourg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Malcolm “served his community with dedication to duty, honour” and “made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Malcolm is being remembered as an officer who loved his job and the community he served. He was also a member of the Golden Helmets precision motorcycle team.

David Sabatini, president of the OPP Association, called the death “devastating for our OPP family and our policing sector across the province.”

Former Toronto police officer Sean Shapiro said losses in policing are felt widely.

“Whenever there’s a loss in the policing community, all police officers feel it because it could have been them,” Shapiro told Global News this week.

In Cobourg, residents expressed grief, with some leaving flowers and offering condolences to Malcolm’s loved ones.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his thoughts are with the officer’s family and all members of the policing community.

Police said two additional police vehicles were involved in a secondary collision nearby while responding to the crash, resulting in three minor injuries.

OPP Sgt. Joe Brisbois said investigators are reviewing footage and interviewing witnesses as the investigation remains in its early stages.

— with files from Alessia Simona Maratta and Sean O’Shea