3 OPP officers hurt while responding to crash that killed colleague, police say

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Three OPP officers were taken to hospital as a precaution after getting into a three-car collision while responding to a crash that killed a colleague.

The provincial police force said Tuesday those officers have since been released from hospital and that no other injuries have been reported.

Two OPP cruisers were involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle stopped on Highway 401 not far from Burnham Street North in Cobourg, the site where Sgt. Brandon Malcom died earlier Monday.

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Just after 5:30 p.m., members of Northumberland OPP were called for reports of a single-vehicle crash on the highway involving a motorcycle. Malcom died at the scene.

The OPP said he served his entire career with Northumberland, having joined the force in June 2020.

“The 33-year-old was an accomplished and proud member of the OPP Golden Helmets,” the force said in a news release Tuesday.

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“He was highly respected and trusted as a leader who fostered a supportive environment. His quiet confidence, professionalism and strong work ethic made him an integral part of the OPP.”

The circumstances surrounding the collisions are under investigation.

“The OPP is assisting Sergeant Malcolm’s family as they deal with this tragedy. We acknowledge the impact of this tragic loss and extend our thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating incident,” the OPP said.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders and community members for the compassion and support you have demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time.”

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta