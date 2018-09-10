A timeline of Doug Ford’s quest to shrink Toronto city council
Just six weeks ahead of the municipal election, Torontonians still don’t know for sure whether they’ll be voting for a council of 25 or 47 members.
On Monday, an Ontario Superior Court judge struck down provincial legislation passed last month that would see the number of Toronto council seats slashed by almost half, but Premier Doug Ford says his government is not backing down.
Here’s a look at what’s happened so far in the battle over the size of Toronto council this summer, and what’s yet to come:
- July 26: Media outlets, including Global News, learned that the Ontario government was poised to introduce legislation to drastically cut the size of Toronto City Council.
- July 27: Premier Doug Ford made the news official. He said the plan to reduce Toronto council down to 25 seats ahead of the Oct. 22 vote — making the municipal wards align with the federal and provincial ones — would streamline the decision-making process at city hall and save $25 million. The move drew sharp criticism from many councillors, including Mayor John Tory, though others supported it. Ford also announced intentions to halt elections for chair of Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka as part of the same legislation.
- July 29: Toronto lawyer and election candidate Rocco Achampong said he’s initiating legal action seeking a decision on the constitutionality of the premier’s plan.
- July 30: Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, gets a first reading at the Ontario legislature.
- Aug. 14: The bill passed second and third readings and received royal assent.
- Aug. 20: Toronto council votes 27 to 15 to proceed with a legal challenge on Bill 5. Another legal challenge is launched by Chris Moise, Ish Aderonmu and Prabha Khosla.
- Aug. 28: In court filings, lawyers for the city argued the provincial government’s decision to introduce sweeping reforms to Toronto ward boundaries during the election campaign violates constitutional freedoms.
- Aug. 29: The Toronto District School Board said it voted to support the city in its legal challenge. The board was granted intervenor status in the case.
- Aug. 30: The government argued the challenge has no merit.
- Aug. 31: At Ontario Superior Court, Justice Edward Belobaba said a ruling could be expected by the second week of this month.
- Sept. 10: In his ruling, Belobaba said that in passing the Better Local Government Act, the Tories “crossed the line” and interfered with the right to freedom of expression for candidates as well as voters.
- Following the ruling, the City of Toronto said it would proceed with the election under the original 47-seat model, with advance polls opening on Oct. 10.
- At an afternoon press conference, Ford condemned the ruling and said the government will re-introduce Bill 5, invoking the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, in order to get around it. He said MPPs would be recalled immediately and the legislation will be put to a vote in time for the election to go ahead as scheduled on Oct. 22. Ford also said the government would seek an appeal.
- In response to Ford’s announcement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city will fight any request by the provincial government to stay the judge’s ruling pending an appeal. A special council meeting regarding the election is scheduled for Thursday.
— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press
