A timeline of Doug Ford’s quest to shrink Toronto city council

Just six weeks ahead of the municipal election, Torontonians still don’t know for sure whether they’ll be voting for a council of 25 or 47 members.

On Monday, an Ontario Superior Court judge struck down provincial legislation passed last month that would see the number of Toronto council seats slashed by almost half, but Premier Doug Ford says his government is not backing down.

Here’s a look at what’s happened so far in the battle over the size of Toronto council this summer, and what’s yet to come:

READ MORE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause. Here’s what you need to know

READ MORE: Doug Ford to invoke notwithstanding clause to override Toronto council cut ruling

— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press