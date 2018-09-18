Ontario appeal court to hear arguments on staying Toronto council cut ruling

The Court of Appeal for Ontario is set to hear arguments from the provincial government on staying a decision that saw a law slashing the size of Toronto city council set aside.

Associate Chief Justice Alexandra Hoy along with Justices Robert Sharpe and Gary Trotter will hear submissions beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The court is also set to hear from the City of Toronto and others who challenged the law last month.

Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba set aside Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, in a ruling on Sept. 10. The law sought to cut the number of wards in Toronto to 25 from 47 in the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Belobaba found the government interfered with the right to freedom of expression for both candidates and voters when the province passed the law last month. Belobaba found the reduction of wards in the middle of the Toronto election substantially interfered with municipal voters’ freedom of expression and the “right to cast a vote that can result in effective representation.”

Hours after the ruling, Premier Doug Ford announced his government would appeal the decision in court.

If Belobaba’s decision is stayed, Bill 5 will come into force and Toronto will have 25 wards. However, that would affect several incumbents and candidates who didn’t register. The appeal would still work its way through the court, but it’s unclear what would happen if the existing election date remains. During a emergency meeting last week, Toronto city council voted to ask the province to enact regulations that would allow all eligible and interested candidates to run under the 25-ward model.

On Wednesday, the Doug Ford government tabled Bill 31, the Efficient Local Government Act, while invoking the notwithstanding clause for the first time in Ontario’s history. The Ontario legislature held a rare overnight session on Monday to debate the bill. If passed, the law would reduce the number of council seats as proposed under Bill 5. Candidates would have two days after the bill receives royal assent to run under the 25-ward model.

Meanwhile, at Thursday’s council meeting, city clerk Ulli Watkiss said she has retained independent legal counsel to ask if she has the ability to delay the Oct. 22 election date.

“Every day that goes by creates greater uncertainty,” Watkiss said, adding it’s becoming “virtually impossible” to hold a fair and accessible election on Oct. 22.

“The faster we get certainty … the better off we will be.”

Watkiss said city staff are working on contingency plans to accommodate a 25- or 47-ward model, including producing two sets of voter cards. However, they said voting locations are pretty much set regardless of the outcome.

With the changing deadlines, staff have had to reduce the number of advance voting days and won’t be able to hold an advance vote during Thanksgiving.

Adding to the confusion for election candidates, city staff said candidates who aren’t registered to run under the 47-ward model cannot raise money or canvass.