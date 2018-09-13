Toronto council meeting to discuss response to Ontario bill that would slash number of wards

Toronto city council is set to meet Thursday morning to discuss how it will respond to the re-tabling of a bill that, if passed, would see the number of wards cut nearly in half.

Mayor John Tory called the meeting after Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba set aside Bill 5 (the Better Local Government Act) in a ruling issued on Monday.

Belobaba found the government interfered with the right to freedom of expression for both candidates and voters when the province passed the law last month. Belobaba found the reduction of wards in the middle of the Toronto election substantially interfered with municipal voters’ freedom of expression and the “right to cast a vote that can result in effective representation.”

Hours after the ruling, Premier Doug Ford announced his government would recall the legislature to table the bill again. In addition to appealing the decision in court, Ford said the government would invoke the notwithstanding clause for the first time in Ontario’s history.

“He’s the judge. I’m the premier. He gets to use his tools. I’ll use every single tool to stand up for the people of Ontario, stand up for the 2.3 million people that elected this government,” Ford said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the use of the notwithstanding clause a “gross overreach” of the province’s powers.

“To use an oversized hammer to abridge the Charter of Rights and Freedoms of our country, as if the matter of how many councillors we have for this election is some sort of national emergency involving the overriding of fundamental rights, is a mistake,” he said on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Doug Ford government tabled Bill 31, the Efficient Local Government Act. If passed, the law would reduce the number of council seats to 25 from 47 in the upcoming municipal election. Candidates would have two days after the bill receives royal assent to run under the 25-ward model.

City of Toronto staff are expected to provide an update on how they will move ahead in order to carry out the election.

Voters are set to go to the polls on Oct. 22.

