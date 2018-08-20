Legal challenge on Toronto council cuts to be discussed at special meeting

Toronto city councillors are holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss legal options against a provincial bill that reduces the size of council seats by nearly half just months before the municipal election.

Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, was passed at the Ontario legislature last week following weeks of opposition from councillors and the public who say the move was made without consultations.

The legislation reduces the size of council from 47 to 25 seats and adheres to federal riding boundaries. Dates for council candidates to register for the upcoming election has been pushed back to Sept. 14.

Mayor John Tory says the province has clear jurisdiction over cities and towns but has voiced his displeasure over how the bill was pushed through with practically no input from citizens and municipal stakeholders.

“I have been very clear about my position on this unprecedented move by the provincial government. The process by which this monumental change was made was wrong and unacceptable,” Tory said in a statement released on Monday prior to the special meeting.

The mayor said he will vote to support a legal challenge.

“We take the representation of Toronto citizens seriously. We take the governance of this city seriously. And while we, as a municipality, must always acknowledge that we exist and operate within the context of a Canadian constitution, it is our duty to represent the people of Toronto and the best interests of this city at all times – and to make our position clear when we do not believe the actions of other levels of government are in our city’s best interest.”

Premier Doug Ford said in July the move to cut the size of council will enable decisions at city hall to be made “more efficiently and effectively.”

The premier caused a stir with the mayor after penning two letters is as many days asking for a special meeting on gun violence. Some argue the request to hold another meeting is a distraction from the debate on council cuts.

The legislative changes in the Better Local Government Act also eliminate elected chair positions in the regions of Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka.

Progress Toronto, a pro-democracy advocacy group, has since launched a petition asking the public to help “stop Ford’s takeover of Toronto politics.”

Rocco Achampong, a Toronto lawyer who is running for councillor in Ward 13, has also brought forward a court application to be heard on Aug. 31 to have the 47 ward election maintained for the 2018 election.

Election day is on Oct. 22.