Premier Doug Ford to address municipal leaders at annual conference in Ottawa

About two months into his tenure as Ontario premier, Doug Ford is set to address the province’s municipal leaders in Ottawa on Monday morning at the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities Ontario.

In an earlier address to AMO conference goers, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath blasted Ford’s track record so far – including his recent decision to cut the number of seats on Toronto City Council from 47 to 25 while the municipal election campaign is under way.

READ MORE: Toronto city hall debates legal challenge on council cuts at special meeting

The leader of the Official Opposition announced the NDP plans to table legislation in the fall that, if passed, would require Queen’s Park to engage in a consultation period and to obtain the approval of local governments before changing the makeup of those municipal bodies.

Horwath told reporters that she couldn’t provide additional details about the proposed legislation – but said her team is working on a draft of the bill right now.

Watch: reaction to Doug Ford’s plan to cut Toronto city council

“I think it sends a chill down the spines of the municipal leaders here at the AMO conference when they see a premier – that for personal, political reasons in order to fulfill vendettas against political foes of the post – he, with one broad stroke, takes away the democratic rights, not only of the people of Toronto in terms of their council, but of these other councils as well,” Horwath said.

Outgoing AMO President Lynn Dollin told reporters afterward the association hasn’t heard “many concerns” yet from other mayors and municipal officials about the fate of their councils.

“We’re certainly open to listening… [but] we have no reason to believe that there would be any changes to the rest of our members,” Dollin said.

READ MORE: No plans to axe Ottawa wards ahead of municipal election: Ford, MPP

Dollin told reporters this week’s conference will be the first opportunity for many elected officials from Ontario’s smaller municipalities to have face-to-face time with Progressive Conservative ministers and officials since the new provincial government was sworn in.

Cannabis legalization, housing affordability and support for immigrants and refugees are expected to be key topics of discussion at the conference.

The conference will run at the Shaw Centre in downtown Ottawa until Wednesday afternoon.

John Fraser, interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are also scheduled to address delegates later on Monday.