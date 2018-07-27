No plans to axe Ottawa wards ahead of municipal election: Ford, MPP

As news broke that Ontario Premier Doug Ford would move to dramatically shrink the size of Toronto’s city council ahead of the full municipal election, questions quickly surfaced about whether Ford would make similar changes to other Ontario cities. Ford says that’s not happening, at least in Ottawa.

If Ford’s changes are implemented, the City of Toronto would have 25 city councillors (down from 47) after the 2018 municipal election, representing a population of just over 2.7 million. That’s only two councillors more than the City of Ottawa, which has 23 representing roughly 935,000 people.

When asked by reporters at a news conference Friday morning, Ford suggested he’s not considering axing councillors’ seats in the national capital.

“Let’s not even compare Ottawa … It’s apples and oranges,” Ford said. “When you compare a town the size of Ottawa, a beautiful city, compared to a city the size of Toronto … you can’t even compare it.

“You’re looking at a city that is eventually going to be 3 million people,” the premier added in reference to Toronto.

Shortly after Ford’s announcement, Goldie Ghamari, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Carleton, tweeted that she spoke to the premier Thursday night and he “personally confirmed” to her that he has “no plans to reduce the number of municipal wards in Ottawa.”

#Carleton is one of the largest ridings in a single municipality & unique because of its large but widely dispersed rural population. It takes me 1hr just to drive from #Stittsville to #Vernon. We have 4 hard-working city councillors, all serving different and unique communities. — Goldie Ghamari 🇨🇦 (@gghamari) July 27, 2018

A ward boundary review for Ottawa is expected to occur sometime in 2019.

Global News reached out to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s office for comment. A spokesperson for his re-election campaign said Watson would be available to comment on Ford’s announcement Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m.

Ford’s announcement to significantly shave down Toronto’s council comes about three months before municipal election day — Monday, October 22.

The premier argued the reduction in council seats would save the City of Toronto $25.5 million over four years and help city hall run more efficiently.