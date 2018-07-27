Mayor John Tory to make major statement as province set to cut Toronto city council seats

Mayor John Tory has scheduled a news conference Friday morning to make a “major statement” amid speculation the Ontario government is set to introduce legislation to reduce the size of Toronto city council by nearly half.

In an internal email sent to Progressive Conservative government members on Thursday and obtained by Global News, the legislation would reduce the size of council to 25 from 47.

The proposed changes would also eliminate elected chair positions in the regions of Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka.

Former Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario leader Patrick Brown is slated to run for Peel chair and former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca in York.

Premier Doug Ford has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to make an unspecified announcement.

The deadline to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee positions across Ontario is 2 p.m. on Friday. Election day is on Oct. 22.

Reaction to the legislation was swift from provincial and municipal politicians alike.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said in a written statement late Thursday that the proposed legislation would mean “less accountability and transparency.”

She said the proposed changes weren’t a part of the provincial election campaign earlier this year and there wasn’t any consultation process.

Toronto city councillor Joe Mihevc called Ford’s plan a “destructive attack on local democracy” and former Toronto mayor David Miller said the move to cut councillors is “totally against the spirit and language of the City of Toronto Act.”

Progress Toronto, a pro-democracy advocacy group, has launched a petition asking the public to “stop Ford’s takeover of Toronto politics.”

“He is abusing his power as premier and he is messing with our political system in the middle of an election to try to control Toronto City Hall from Queen’s Park,” the petition reads.

“We need to act now to stop Ford’s takeover of Toronto.”

However, not everyone was opposed to the reduction in council seats. Councillor Jim Karygiannis released a statement saying the proposal will foster better working relations with provincial and federal politicians when the boundaries are aligned.

“When the old boundaries were set in 1997, it was two City Councillors for every Federal riding and there was more equal representation. It is time that we set our boundaries similar to the Federal and Provincial constituencies for truly equal representation,” Karygiannis said in a statement.

“This will reduce the number of municipal politicians and will save the City over ten million dollars.”

Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, an ally of Ford, told Global News he is in favour of the proposed legislation.

“I think it’s about time and I think if we want a real effective municipal government, we need to streamline our decisions,” he said.

“It’s wonderful news for taxpayers.”

