Ontario government to dramatically cut Toronto city council size ahead of upcoming election

The Ontario government is set to introduce legislation that will see the number of Toronto city council seats cut dramatically in the upcoming municipal election, Global News has learned.

Provincial and municipal government sources also confirmed to Global News that the legislation, which could be introduced as early as early next week, would cancel regional chair electoral races in Peel and York regions — positions former Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario leader Patrick Brown and former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca were vying for.

Premier Doug Ford has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to make an unspecified announcement.

READ MORE: Want to run in the upcoming Toronto election? Filing deadline is Friday afternoon

The deadline to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee positions across Ontario is 2 p.m. on Friday. Election day is on Oct. 22.

The 2018 election is the first since the City of Toronto changed its ward boundary structure, which happened earlier this term. The last review was done in 2000. Three new wards were created and 47 councillor positions were created, up from 44.

However, the sources said the legislation would reduce the number of wards and councillors to 25. The proposed boundaries would match federal and provincial constituencies.

When asked for reaction to the proposed announcement, Toronto Councillor Joe Cressy called it a “back of the napkin plan.”

“It would be a disaster for the 2.9 million residents of our city,” he said.

“What this would mean is fewer opportunities to influence the safety of their streets, the improvement of their parks, the type of development that comes into their neighbourhoods.”

More to come.