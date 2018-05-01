New website allows Ontarians to see if they are eligible to vote in municipal elections

A new website has been established by Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) to make it easier for citizens of Ontario to ensure they are able to vote in this fall’s municipal elections.

If you’re a Canadian citizen who is over the age of 18 and are a resident, owner or tenant of property in Ontario, you are eligible to vote in October.

Voterlookup.ca will allow Ontarians to ensure they are already on voting rolls and if they aren’t, they can also use the site to register.

To do so, Ontarians will need to fill out a form which will allow them to see if they are currently on the rolls. The site will also allow them to see if others in their household are also registered to vote as well.

Users can also use the site to change their school board support if they wish.

The 2018 Ontario municipal elections will be held on Oct. 22.

Tuesday marked the opening of candidate registration.

Anyone looking to run for local office will need to have their nomination papers filed by July 27.