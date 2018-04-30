Municipal election candidates in Ontario can register to run on May 1

Candidates in Ontario looking to run during the fall municipal council or school board elections can register beginning on Tuesday.

There are 444 municipalities in Ontario and anyone looking to run must file their nomination papers with the municipal clerk in their local area by 2 p.m. on July 27, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

For candidates running for council in municipalities with more than 4,000 voters, they will need to have 25 signatures from registered electors to endorse their nomination.

As of this year, municipalities in Ontario will now have the ability to use ranked ballots. London will be using a ranked choice voting system in October. However, many towns and cities haven’t changed the method of voting used.

Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 22. The last municipal elections were on Oct. 27, 2014.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote in the municipal election.

The way London Votes is changing! Join us for a fun demonstration of Ranked Choice Voting this Thursday, Landon Library in Wortley Village, 7 p.m. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/rkqHALn2ki — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) April 25, 2018

Municipal election nominations and third party advertiser registration opens Tuesday, May 1. News release: https://t.co/qwinQgwxT8 #TOvotes18 — Toronto Elections (@torontovotes) April 26, 2018

TUESDAY is the first day nominations will be accepted for the October 22 Municipal Election! The nomination period runs May 1-July 27. Learn more about #HamiltonVotes18: https://t.co/XZJvdr1mqS #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/zsAQ2fFFnQ — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) April 30, 2018

Nominations for the 2018 #Barrie Municipal Election will be open from May 1 to July 27: https://t.co/lVT5cgjh3D #BarrieElection — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) April 27, 2018

Are you a new resident in #ygk? Make sure your electoral information is updated. https://t.co/LspcqN6JIC #VoterLookUp pic.twitter.com/CvifFfkP0N — City of Kingston (@cityofkingston) April 28, 2018

Thinking about running for mayor, city council or school board trustee? You can file your nomination papers as early as May 1. #YourGuelphYourVote https://t.co/ANKjI5Icqf pic.twitter.com/jp1BNJfhsO — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 28, 2018

Thinking about running in this year's municipal election? Nominations for candidates opens May 1! Details: https://t.co/xIpkWidien pic.twitter.com/vpRLTquvBK — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) April 28, 2018