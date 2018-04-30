Municipal election candidates in Ontario can register to run on May 1
Candidates in Ontario looking to run during the fall municipal council or school board elections can register beginning on Tuesday.
There are 444 municipalities in Ontario and anyone looking to run must file their nomination papers with the municipal clerk in their local area by 2 p.m. on July 27, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
For candidates running for council in municipalities with more than 4,000 voters, they will need to have 25 signatures from registered electors to endorse their nomination.
As of this year, municipalities in Ontario will now have the ability to use ranked ballots. London will be using a ranked choice voting system in October. However, many towns and cities haven’t changed the method of voting used.
Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 22. The last municipal elections were on Oct. 27, 2014.
