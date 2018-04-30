Politics
April 30, 2018 3:33 pm
Updated: April 30, 2018 3:57 pm

Municipal election candidates in Ontario can register to run on May 1

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of Toronto city hall.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
Candidates in Ontario looking to run during the fall municipal council or school board elections can register beginning on Tuesday.

There are 444 municipalities in Ontario and anyone looking to run must file their nomination papers with the municipal clerk in their local area by 2 p.m. on July 27, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

For candidates running for council in municipalities with more than 4,000 voters, they will need to have 25 signatures from registered electors to endorse their nomination.

READ MORE: Ontario municipalities allowed to use ranked ballots after legislation passes

As of this year, municipalities in Ontario will now have the ability to use ranked ballots. London will be using a ranked choice voting system in October. However, many towns and cities haven’t changed the method of voting used.

Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 22. The last municipal elections were on Oct. 27, 2014.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote in the municipal election.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

