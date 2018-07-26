Want to run in the upcoming Toronto election? Filing deadline is Friday afternoon

For those who are considering a run for a Toronto city council or school board trustee position in the upcoming election, you have until Friday afternoon to submit your paperwork.

To get on the ballot for the Oct. 22 election, you have to register with the City of Toronto’s election services office by 2 p.m. It’s also the same deadline for declared candidates who want to withdraw their nomination.

Prospective candidates will need to file a nomination form, gather 25 endorsement signatures from registered electors (if you’re running for mayor or councillor), pay the required filing fee ($100 to run for councillor or trustee and $200 to run for mayor) and present current identification showing a Toronto address.

To run, you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Toronto, own or rent land in Toronto or be the spouse of someone who owns or rents land in the city.

As of early Thursday morning, 20 people were registered to run against first-term Mayor John Tory. Blayne Lastman, son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, was expected to register to run against Tory on Thursday. But in a statement released early Thursday, he said he would not run and backed Tory.

The 2018 election is the first since the City of Toronto changed its ward boundary structure, which happened earlier this term. The last review was done in 2000. Three new wards were created and there are now 47 councillor positions, up from 44. Several existing wards had boundaries changed to reflect the city’s growing population. Click here to check your ward.

Of the incumbent councillors running for re-election, Michael Ford, Joe Mihevc, Joe Cressy and Josh Matlow were all unopposed as of early Thursday.

The only current councillors who haven’t registered to run are Justin Di Ciano and David Shiner.

Councillors Josh Colle, Janet Davis, John Filion and Mary-Margaret McMahon said they weren’t going to seek re-election.

Throughout the term, Toronto city council appointed several councillors to fill ward vacancies. Councillors Jim Hart, Miganoush Megardichian, Lucy Troisi and Jonathan Tsao all pledged during their appointment processes to not run in the October election.