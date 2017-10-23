Toronto Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon won’t run in 2018 municipal election

Toronto city Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon will not seek re-election in the municipal election next year.

The Ward 32 Beaches/East York member of council made the announcement in a statement released to the media on Monday.

McMahon, who was first elected in 2010 and again in 2014, said she is a firm believer in term limits and promised her constituents she would only run for two terms.

“I believe term limits are healthy for a city, for neighbourhoods, and for politicians,” said McMahon in a statement. “I believe being a politician is a public service, not a career.”

McMahon, an advocate of democratic reform during her time in council, is calling for better representation at city hall.

READ MORE: Driver charged after councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon hit by car

During her seven years in office, she has supported ranked ballots, increasing voter turnout, and changes to ward boundaries.

“As we enter campaign season, I encourage all politicians to reflect on their time in office, their accomplishments, and their chance to hand over the torch to someone new,” McMahon said.

“Leave the party while you are still having fun! Give someone else a chance.”

McMahon currently serves as part of the mayor’s executive committee and as chair of the parks and environment committee.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2018.