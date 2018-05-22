Toronto city council set to appoint new Ward 33 councillor

Toronto city council is set to meet on Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by former Councillor Shelley Carroll.

Carroll stepped down on April 5 to run in the provincial election as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Don Valley North. She served as the area councillor for 15 years before resigning.

Ward 33 — Don Valley East is roughly bounded by the Don River, Finch Avenue East, Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401.

City council decided to fill the seat by appointment versus holding a byelection since the current term of office ends at the end of November. The municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.

According to a staff report, 18 people eligible to sit as a Toronto councillor applied to fill the position. Of the 18 applicants listed, seven live in the ward.

Applicants can address Toronto city council at the meeting and council members will publicly vote on the new appointee, who will be sworn in after council passes a by-law.

There are only three council meetings left in the term after Tuesday’s special meeting.