Lucy Troisi appointed as new Ward 28 councillor in Toronto, replaces late Pam McConnell

City Council has appointed Lucy Troisi as the new councillor for Ward 28 Toronto-Centre Rosedale, replacing the late Pam McConnell who died suddenly at the age of 71 in early July.

Instead of holding a byelection, City Council opted to appoint someone by holding a vote at a special meeting which took place Thursday.

Troisi, who is the current executive director of the Cabbagetown Youth Centre, finished the vote with a majority. The appointment is effective immediately and runs until the end of the current term on November 30, 2018.

Her City Hall experience includes manager of community engagement from 2005 to 2011 and manager of parks and recreation from 1996 to 2005.

“I want to congratulate Lucy Troisi on her appointment and look forward to working with her to serve Toronto Centre-Rosedale and the people of Toronto,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“As executive director of the Cabbagetown Youth Centre, a long-time resident and community volunteer, and as a former City of Toronto employee, I believe Lucy will continue to build on Pam McConnell’s legacies in Ward 28 including the ongoing revitalization of Regent Park and the redevelopment of St. Lawrence Market.”

There were 31 candidates vying for the position in total — Michael Creek finished second with 19 votes.

McConnell, a former teacher, was first elected to public office as a school board trustee in 1982. Twelve years later, she was elected as a Toronto city councillor.

McConnell represented Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale and was serving her seventh term on council. After being re-elected in 2014, she was named deputy mayor for Toronto’s south end.

“Pam was a friend, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. She was also a woman who proudly served her city and the people of Toronto for more than 35 years,” Tory said at the time of her passing.

“Toronto is a better and fairer city thanks to Pam’s service and advocacy.

“She will be missed by her council colleagues, city staff and the community she served with integrity and passion,” he said. “She always worked to find common ground and consensus among her colleagues.”

—With files from Nick Westoll and Adam Miller