Toronto city council set to appoint new councillor for Ward 41

Toronto city council is set to meet on Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by former Ward 41 Councillor Chin Lee.

Lee stepped down on May 8 to run in the provincial election as a candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party in the riding of Scarborough North. He lost to Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario candidate Raymond Cho. Lee served as the area councillor for three terms before resigning.

Ward 41 Scarborough-Rouge River is bounded by the CNR rail corridor east of Kennedy Road, Steeles Avenue East, Markham Road, Sheppard Avenue East, McCowan Road and Highway 401.

City council decided to fill the seat by appointment instead of holding a by-election, since the current term of office ends at the end of November. The municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.

According to a staff report, 25 people eligible to sit as a Toronto councillor applied to fill the position. Of the 25 applicants, only four live in the ward.

Applicants will be able to address Toronto city council and council members will publicly vote on the new appointee, who will be sworn in after council passes a by-law.