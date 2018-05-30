Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Scarborough North riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Scarborough North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Chin Lee
PC: Raymond Cho
NDP: Dwayne Morgan
Green: Nicole Peltier

Geography

The riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the North, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south and Neilson Road, Transmission Line and Rouge River to the east.

History

Scarborough North is a provincial riding that was originally created in 1963 but eliminated in 1996. After the 2014 election, it was re-created from the Scarborough – Agincourt riding and Scarborough – Rouge River riding.

