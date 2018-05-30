Ontario election 2018: Scarborough North riding
Voters in Scarborough North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Chin Lee
PC: Raymond Cho
NDP: Dwayne Morgan
Green: Nicole Peltier
Geography
The riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the North, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south and Neilson Road, Transmission Line and Rouge River to the east.
History
Scarborough North is a provincial riding that was originally created in 1963 but eliminated in 1996. After the 2014 election, it was re-created from the Scarborough – Agincourt riding and Scarborough – Rouge River riding.
