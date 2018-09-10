Politics
September 10, 2018 6:23 am

Decision expected Monday in Toronto council legal challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ward 13 candidate Rocco Achampong said Friday he would ask the Superior Court of Ontario to stop Premier Doug Ford from shrinking city council from 47 to 25 wards.

TORONTO – An Ontario judge is expected to decide this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

A City of Toronto spokeswoman says the city has been notified that Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba would send his decision to legal counsel at 8 a.m. today.

The council-cutting legislation, called the Better Local Government Act, passed earlier this month and aligns the city’s ward map with federal ridings in time for the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Premier Doug Ford has argued the move will improve decision-making and save $25 million.

It also cancels planned elections for the head of council position in the regional municipalities of Muskoka, Peel, York and Niagara, turning them into appointed roles.

Lawyers for the City of Toronto argued that reducing the number of councillors in the middle of an election is “discriminatory and arbitrary,” and violates the charter.

