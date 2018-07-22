Crime
July 22, 2018 4:51 pm

Nova Scotia man faces impaired driving, weapons charges after hitting power pole

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP have arrested a 25 year old man as the result of a crash in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Tantallon man with impaired driving and unlawful possession of a firearm, after a pickup truck struck a power pole in Upper Tantallon, N.S. on Saturday.

Police say they were called to reports of a collision on Peggy’s Cove Road at approximately 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a power pole had been severed as a result of the crash.

The Mounties say the driver, a 25-year-old man, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was not injured during the crash and was arrested for impaired driving.

During their investigation, police say they discovered the man was in unlawful possession of a firearm.

The gun was seized by police and the man remains in custody.

The 25-year-old will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

 

Collision
Crime
Firearm
Halifax
Impaired Driving
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
peggy's cove road
Power Pole
RCMP
tantallon
Unlawful possession of a firearm
Upper Tantallon
UpperTantallon

