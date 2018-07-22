Halifax police arrest man in connection with robbery, theft after foot chase

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery and theft that occurred in quick succession in Halifax’s South End on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery that occurred in the area of Church Street and Morris Street.

No weapons were used during the robbery.

Multiple officers, along with a K-9 unit, conducted an investigation and attempted to locate the suspect.

As they searched, officers received a report of a theft in the area of the 5500 block of Fenwick Street. Police say the description provided to police was the same as the suspect in the robbery they had been investigating.

Officers later located the man at South Park Street and Victoria Road.

A foot chase ensued before the man was eventually arrested, after he hid on the front steps of a building in the 5500 block of Inglis Street.

Police say that no one was injured during either incident and that the man was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash during the robbery and theft.

Police have not released the age or name of their suspect.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.