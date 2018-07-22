Police investigating armed robbery in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a possible armed robbery in the Clayton Park area.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, police say three men, one of whom is believed to have been armed with a firearm, pushed their way into an apartment on Chadwick Place.
READ: Police investigating suspicious vehicle fire in Dartmouth
Once inside, investigators say a male victim was assaulted.
The suspects fled the scene in a newer model dark grey sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The only description available for the suspects is that they were three black males in their mid-twenties.
READ MORE: Suspect arrested after allegedly striking man with baseball bat in Halifax
The victim did not require medical attention for his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.