Police investigating armed robbery in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a possible armed robbery in the Clayton Park area.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, police say three men, one of whom is believed to have been armed with a firearm, pushed their way into an apartment on Chadwick Place.

Once inside, investigators say a male victim was assaulted.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer model dark grey sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The only description available for the suspects is that they were three black males in their mid-twenties.

The victim did not require medical attention for his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.