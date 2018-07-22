2,150 lose power in Dartmouth after car collides with power pole while attempting to avoid raccoon
More than 2,000 households and businesses in Eastern Passage, N.S. were left without power after a vehicle collided with a power pole on Saturday at 11:35 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police say that the vehicle struck the power pole in the 500-block of Pleasant Street after the motorist attempted to avoid a raccoon that was crossing the street.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid the racoon and struck the pole.
The collision knocked out electricity for 2,150 Nova Scotia Power customers, according to the utilities outage map.
Power was quickly restored but power crews told Global News that they would need to replace the entire power pole.
Police say that no one was injured in the crash — including the raccoon.
