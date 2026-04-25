Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway closed for the weekend

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The Gardiner Expressway is closed in both directions between the Humber River and Spadina Avenue this weekend for scheduled maintenance work.

The closure began Friday at 11 p.m. and is expected to remain in place until approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

City officials say crews are working around the clock on street lighting, traffic sensors, catch basin flushing and guardrail repairs.

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Crews also plan to start paving once weather conditions improve.

The city says the full weekend closure is intended to avoid multiple overnight disruptions and is urging drivers to plan alternate routes.

With several major sporting events and other large-scale gatherings underway across the city this weekend, some commuters and residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

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“With the number of events this weekend, none of this sounds critical or time sensitive enough to close the Gardiner for,” said Vlad Petrov on X.

Next month, the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) will also be fully closed from Highway 401 to the Jarvis Street ramp on the Gardiner Expressway from 11 p.m. on Friday, May 8, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11.