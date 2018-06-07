More than a dozen significant fires since early May have Calgarians asking why

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has been busy, with over a dozen major fires since the beginning of May.

This has left some Calgarians wondering why there have been so many.

Why are there so many house fires in recent days? Are they being caused by barbeques? Cigarettes in planters? Scary!!!! — Janet Wees (@JanetRWees) May 28, 2018

Have investigators been able to determine the cause of all the recent house fires? — DVM (@DawnMcTaggart5) June 4, 2018

“[There’s] definitely an increase in significant fires, two alarm or greater,” Carol Henke with Calgary Fire said Thursday. “We have been fortunate [there have] been no serious injuries.”

Calgary Fire said they are still investigating the causes of some of these fires, but the devastation being wrought has CFD asking Calgarians to put out their smoking materials safely.

Henke added that fires that begin outside of a building can pose a greater danger.

“The fire tends to grow very quickly; it spreads quickly to neighbouring residences,” Henke said. “[And] until the fire makes its way inside the house, there’s no smoke alarm to alert the residents.”

Here’s a list of some of the major fires that have occurred in the region since May 1:

May 6 – 2600 block of 12 Avenue N.W.

May 8 – 1200 block of Brightoncrest Common S.E.

May 16 – 300 block of Manora Drive. N.E.

May 17 – 300 block of Killarney Glen Court S.W.

May 19 – 400 block of Country Hills Drive N.W.

May 19 – 200 block of Coral Springs Circle N.E.

May 25 – 200 block of Citadel Bluff Court Close N.W.

May 27 – 1700 block of 111 Avenue S.W.

May 28 – 12800 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E.

May 30– 1400 block of 17 Street S.E.

June 2 – 7200 block Laguna Way N.E.

June 4 – Martindale Drive N.E.

