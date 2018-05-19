Canada
May 19, 2018 12:41 pm

Calgary firefighters respond to massive house fire in Country Hills

By Anchor  Global News

Calgary fire crews battle massive house fire in Country Hills.

Global News
Calgary firefighters were called to a large blaze in the community of Country Hills Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Country Hills Drive & Country Hills Crescent northwest, just before 10:00 a.m.

One home went up in flames causing significant damage. Flames then spread to two homes on either side.

Two fire trucks responded at first with more than a half a dozen emergency vehicles joining the effort.

Calgary fire crews battle house fire in Country Hills.

Calgary police have also attended the fire to help direct traffic in the area.

More to come…

