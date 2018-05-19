Calgary firefighters respond to massive house fire in Country Hills
A A
Calgary firefighters were called to a large blaze in the community of Country Hills Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the 400 block of Country Hills Drive & Country Hills Crescent northwest, just before 10:00 a.m.
One home went up in flames causing significant damage. Flames then spread to two homes on either side.
Two fire trucks responded at first with more than a half a dozen emergency vehicles joining the effort.
Calgary police have also attended the fire to help direct traffic in the area.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.