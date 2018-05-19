Calgary firefighters respond to massive house fire in Country Hills

Calgary firefighters were called to a large blaze in the community of Country Hills Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Country Hills Drive & Country Hills Crescent northwest, just before 10:00 a.m.

One home went up in flames causing significant damage. Flames then spread to two homes on either side.

Two fire trucks responded at first with more than a half a dozen emergency vehicles joining the effort.

Calgary police have also attended the fire to help direct traffic in the area.

More to come…