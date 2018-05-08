Overnight blazes keep Calgary fire crews busy Tuesday

Four separate blazes kept Calgary fire crews busy Tuesday.

A house fire on Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. resulted in the deaths of five animals.

Calgary Fire Battalion Chief Harley Spate said three dogs, a cat and a snake were killed when a fire broke out around 2 a.m. on the main floor and then spread to the upper floor.

Firefighters tried to save one of the dogs but were unsuccessful. Four people escaped the blaze and are now in the hospital, Spate said.

Earlier in the city’s southeast, a fire broke out around 12 a.m. damaging a home on Brightoncrest Common S.E.

Two people escaped and EMS said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The home was significantly damaged and there was minor damage to the neighbouring homes, Spate said.

Spate said there is no word on the cause of either fire, but the investigation continues.

Around 1 a.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a report of two grass fires near Hubalta Road in the city’s southeast. It took 12 firefighters 90 minutes to put out the two blazes.

No injuries were reported, but a CN Rail line was shut down for a brief time, Spate said.

