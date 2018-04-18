Calgary man charged with arson after University of Calgary washroom fire

A Calgary man has been charged in connection with a fire in a washroom at the University of Calgary last month.

A student contacted campus security after noticing a small fire inside a washroom in the math sciences building at around 9:30 a.m. on March 1, police said.

They said a campus security officer used a nearby fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Police said when officers arrived they found evidence the fire had been intentionally set in a garbage can. They searched the building but found no additional fires on campus.

The Calgary Police Service Arson Unit and Calgary Fire Department took over the investigation and determined it was arson.

John Sungmin Kim, 28, is charged with arson causing damage to a property.​